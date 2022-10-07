NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 26,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 136,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 7,177.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:NMTC Get Rating ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.48% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

