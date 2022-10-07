Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.91

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 36293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Nevro Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nevro by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

