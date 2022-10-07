Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.41. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.