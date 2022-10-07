NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. 129,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.