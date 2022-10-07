NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 6,254 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock remained flat at $38.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

