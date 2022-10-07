NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,674 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $94.53. 57,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

