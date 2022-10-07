NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 408,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,255,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

