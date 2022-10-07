NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 62,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

