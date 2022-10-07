NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 139,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.65 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

