NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 292,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLRN stock remained flat at $30.29 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,010. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

