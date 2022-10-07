NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.13.

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$953.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.55. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$26.60.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.95 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

