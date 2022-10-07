NFT All Best ICO (NFTALLBI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104,134.00

NFT All Best ICO (NFTALLBI) traded down 57.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, NFT All Best ICO has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. NFT All Best ICO has a market capitalization of $401.06 and approximately $104,134.00 worth of NFT All Best ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT All Best ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT All Best ICO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

NFT All Best ICO Token Profile

NFT All Best ICO’s total supply is 999,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,394,052 tokens. NFT All Best ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT All Best ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

NFT All Best ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT All Best ICO (NFTALLBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT All Best ICO has a current supply of 999,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT All Best ICO is 0.00000077 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT All Best ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT All Best ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT All Best ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT All Best ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT All Best ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.