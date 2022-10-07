NFTb (NFTB) Market Cap Achieves $1.70 Million

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One NFTb token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb launched on June 30th, 2020. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 tokens. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NFTb is https://reddit.com/r/nftb. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb (NFTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTb has a current supply of 999,800,000 with 106,243,271.92540684 in circulation. The last known price of NFTb is 0.01568136 USD and is down -8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $320,884.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftb.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.