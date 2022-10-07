NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.