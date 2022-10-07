Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 4,860 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $316.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.30 and a 200 day moving average of $359.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.