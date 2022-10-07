Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

