Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Service Co. International worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

