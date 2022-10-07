Nicholas Company Inc. Has $31.63 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,340 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

