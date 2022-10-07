Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

