Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 5,685 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $73,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.09.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

