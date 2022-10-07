Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.52. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

