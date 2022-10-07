Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $11,804.84 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $11,804.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 8th, Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00.

Nkarta Stock Down 6.2 %

Nkarta stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,465. The company has a market cap of $648.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 53.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.