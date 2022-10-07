Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $11,804.84 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $11,804.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Brandenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nkarta alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43.

On Monday, July 25th, Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00.

Nkarta Stock Down 6.2 %

Nkarta stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,465. The company has a market cap of $648.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 53.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.