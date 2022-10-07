NKN (NKN) One Day Volume Tops $3.85 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $54.25 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (NKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NKN through the process of mining. NKN has a current supply of 700,000,000. The last known price of NKN is 0.09117138 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,312,846.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nkn.org/.”

