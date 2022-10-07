Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 581,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

