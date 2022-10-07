Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,851,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

