Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Downgraded to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

