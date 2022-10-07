Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Lowered to CHF 70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 75 to CHF 70 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 93,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,346. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

