Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.99. Novonix shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Novonix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novonix during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

