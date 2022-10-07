Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,704 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Insider Activity

Nutanix Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.