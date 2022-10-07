Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 55,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

