NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

NuVasive stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

