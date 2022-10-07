NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $158.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.