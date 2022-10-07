OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given New €46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OCINF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut OCI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OCI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. OCI has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

