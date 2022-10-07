OMNI – People Driven Trading Down 85.2% Over Last Week (OAI)

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One OMNI – People Driven token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMNI – People Driven has traded down 85.2% against the US dollar. OMNI – People Driven has a total market cap of $1,322.93 and $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OMNI – People Driven Token Profile

OMNI – People Driven launched on July 15th, 2021. OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 tokens. OMNI – People Driven’s official message board is medium.com/omni-app. The Reddit community for OMNI – People Driven is https://reddit.com/r/omni_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @omni_ai. The official website for OMNI – People Driven is omni.ai.

Buying and Selling OMNI – People Driven

According to CryptoCompare, “OMNI – People Driven (OAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OMNI – People Driven has a current supply of 638,607,284 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OMNI – People Driven is 0.00000096 USD and is down -33.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMNI – People Driven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMNI – People Driven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMNI – People Driven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

