ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Down 9.2%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.69 and last traded at $63.77. Approximately 357,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,651,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

