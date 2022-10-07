Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Shares Down 4.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57. 74,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 90,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

