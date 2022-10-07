OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

