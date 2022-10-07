Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.64. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,538 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Origin Agritech Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Company Profile
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
