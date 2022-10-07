Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.64. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 13,538 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.