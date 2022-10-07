Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $242,226.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen token can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Oxygen Token Profile

Oxygen launched on November 30th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,538,310 tokens. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen (OXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oxygen has a current supply of 9,999,999,994.755651 with 37,538,309.676382 in circulation. The last known price of Oxygen is 0.04831143 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $279,153.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oxygen.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

