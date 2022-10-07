Palladiem LLC Buys Shares of 19,590 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Oct 7th, 2022

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 487,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008,210. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

