Palladiem LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Palladiem LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 209,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. 93,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,374. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.