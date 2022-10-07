Palladiem LLC Purchases 6,540 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Palladiem LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,896. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

