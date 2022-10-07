Palladiem LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after buying an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

