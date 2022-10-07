Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $274.33 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.13.

PANW opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,999,414 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

