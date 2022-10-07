Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $109.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

