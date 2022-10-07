Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.64

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 99889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

