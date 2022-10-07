Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.35.

POU stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.60. 113,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.06 and a 1-year high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 7.130428 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

