Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Lifted to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Partners Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,337.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGPHF opened at $888.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $973.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,025.89. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,825.80.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.