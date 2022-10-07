Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, Barclays cut Pason Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

