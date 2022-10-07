Pastel Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.24 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded up 60.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

Pastel launched on January 1st, 2021. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/pastelnetworkofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official website is www.pastel.network. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @pastelnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pastel is medium.com/pastelnetwork.

Pastel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pastel (PSL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Pastel has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pastel is 0.00119757 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,729,896.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pastel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

